Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On July 8

Contreras is hitting for a .287 BA, .381 OBP and .545 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (9th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season.

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