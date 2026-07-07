Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On White Sox On July 7

Contreras is hitting for a .284 BA, .378 OBP and .542 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (14th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Angels.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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