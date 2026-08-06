Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 6

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .395 OBP and .540 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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