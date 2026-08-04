Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 4

Contreras is hitting for a .284 BA, .392 OBP and .539 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Davis Martin goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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