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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Twins On May 22

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .269 BA, .369 OBP and .497 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 22 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple) in his last game against the Royals.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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