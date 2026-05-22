Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Twins On May 22

Contreras is hitting for a .269 BA, .369 OBP and .497 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 22 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a triple) in his last game against the Royals.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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