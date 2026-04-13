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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 13

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .302 BA, .448 OBP and .509 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .957 and he has scored eight runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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