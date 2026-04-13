Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 13

Contreras is hitting for a .302 BA, .448 OBP and .509 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .957 and he has scored eight runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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