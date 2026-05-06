Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Tigers On May 6

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .382 OBP and .492 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 19 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

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