FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Tigers On May 6

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .382 OBP and .492 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 19 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News