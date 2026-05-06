Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Tigers On May 6
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .382 OBP and .492 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 19 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Jack Flaherty (0-2 with a 5.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.