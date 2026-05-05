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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Tigers On May 5

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .381 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 17 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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