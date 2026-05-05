Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Tigers On May 5

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .381 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 17 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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