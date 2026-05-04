Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Tigers On May 4

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .387 OBP and .492 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 17 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Astros.

Tarik Skubal (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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