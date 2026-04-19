Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Tigers On April 19

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .425 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (1-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

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