Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Tigers On April 18

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .434 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored nine runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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