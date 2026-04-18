Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Tigers On April 18
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .434 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored nine runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.