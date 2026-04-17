Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Tigers On April 17

Contreras is hitting for a .298 BA, .444 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Twins.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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