Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .360 OBP and .481 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 21 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Bailey Falter will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.