Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19

Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .360 OBP and .481 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 21 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Bailey Falter will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.