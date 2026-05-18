Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 18
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .362 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 20 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Braves.
Seth Lugo (1-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.