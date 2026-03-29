Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Reds On March 29
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras had a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .791 and he scored 70 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.