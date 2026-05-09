Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 9

Contreras is hitting for a .259 BA, .376 OBP and .467 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 19 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

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