Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Rays On May 8

Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .373 OBP and .474 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 19 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.

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