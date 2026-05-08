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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Rays On May 8

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .373 OBP and .474 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 19 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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