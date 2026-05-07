Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 7

Contreras is hitting for a .264 BA, .376 OBP and .481 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 19 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Griffin Jax (1-2) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

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