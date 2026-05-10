Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On May 10
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .259 BA, .376 OBP and .467 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 19 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.
Nick Martinez (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 1.71 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.