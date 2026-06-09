Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Rays On June 9

Contreras is hitting for a .294 BA, .389 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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