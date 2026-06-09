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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Rays On June 9

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .294 BA, .389 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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