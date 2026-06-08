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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Rays On June 8

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .298 BA, .391 OBP and .540 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ian Seymour (3-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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