Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Rays On June 8

Contreras is hitting for a .298 BA, .391 OBP and .540 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ian Seymour (3-0) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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