Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On June 10

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .383 OBP and .523 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (5-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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