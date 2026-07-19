Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On July 19

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .379 OBP and .544 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (8-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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