Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On July 18

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .378 OBP and .547 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (6-2 with a 4.59 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

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