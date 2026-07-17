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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 17

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .379 OBP and .542 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (16th in MLB). In his last action (on July 8 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 2.

Mason Englert (0-2) pitches for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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