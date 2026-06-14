Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Rangers On June 14

Contreras is hitting for a .296 BA, .391 OBP and .541 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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