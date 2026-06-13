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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Rangers On June 13

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .293 BA, .389 OBP and .537 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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