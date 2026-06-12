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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Rangers On June 12

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .284 BA, .381 OBP and .516 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Jack Leiter (3-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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