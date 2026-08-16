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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 16

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .278 BA, .389 OBP and .523 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Lake Bachar (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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