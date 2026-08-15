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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 15

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Contreras has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .390 OBP and .527 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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