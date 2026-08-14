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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Pirates On Aug. 14

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .389 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler (5-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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