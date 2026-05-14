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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Phillies On May 14

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .252 BA, .371 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 19 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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