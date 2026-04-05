Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 5

Contreras is hitting for a .185 BA, .353 OBP and .296 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.

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