Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 4

Contreras is hitting for a .174 BA, .367 OBP and .304 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored two runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second this season.

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