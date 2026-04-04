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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 4

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .174 BA, .367 OBP and .304 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored two runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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