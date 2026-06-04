Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Orioles On June 4

Contreras is hitting for a .291 BA, .390 OBP and .512 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.84 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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