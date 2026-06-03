Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Orioles On June 3

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .381 OBP and .497 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Chris Bassitt (4-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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