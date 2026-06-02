Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Orioles On June 2

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .384 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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