Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Orioles On July 22

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .384 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

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