Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Orioles On July 21

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .384 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (9th in MLB). He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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