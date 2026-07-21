FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Orioles On July 21

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .384 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 50 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (9th in MLB). He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News