FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Orioles On July 20

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .380 OBP and .551 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Shane Baz (4-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News