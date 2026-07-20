Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Orioles On July 20

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .380 OBP and .551 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Shane Baz (4-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.