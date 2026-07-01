Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Nationals On July 1

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .374 OBP and .529 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (1-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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