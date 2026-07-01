FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Nationals On July 1

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .374 OBP and .529 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (1-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News