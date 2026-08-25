Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Marlins On Aug. 25

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .390 OBP and .528 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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