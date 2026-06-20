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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Mariners On June 20

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .382 OBP and .538 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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