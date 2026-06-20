Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Mariners On June 20

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .382 OBP and .538 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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