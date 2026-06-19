Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Mariners On June 19

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .384 OBP and .542 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.