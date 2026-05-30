Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Guardians On May 30

Contreras is hitting for a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (6-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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