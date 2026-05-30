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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Guardians On May 30

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .290 BA, .383 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (6-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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