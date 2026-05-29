Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Guardians On May 29

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .381 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Braves.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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