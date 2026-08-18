Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 18

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .391 OBP and .533 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (20th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.11 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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