Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Contreras is hitting for a .278 BA, .389 OBP and .523 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Bratt (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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