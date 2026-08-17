Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 17
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .278 BA, .389 OBP and .523 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
Mitch Bratt (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.