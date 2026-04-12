Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 12
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .250 BA, .419 OBP and .417 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored seven runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.