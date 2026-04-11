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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 11

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .227 BA, .404 OBP and .386 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (1-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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