Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 11

Contreras is hitting for a .227 BA, .404 OBP and .386 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (1-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.

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